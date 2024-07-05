Full breakdown of Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni municipal tariff increases

Electricity tariffs for both municipalities are in line with Eskom's increase while Ekurhuleni's water increase is higher than Johannesburg's.

The Chambers of the Ekuhuleni and Johannesburg municipalities. Pictures: Neal McCartney

Residents of Johannesburg and the city’s East Rand should prepare to budget more for basic services.

The City of Johannesburg (CoJ) and the City of Ekurhuleni have already begun racking up higher bills, with the respective new tariffs kicking in from 1 July.

Already strained customers have expressed their displeasure with Nersa’s approved electricity hike, as well as the R200 service charge for City Power’s prepaid customers.

City of Johannesburg tariff increases

City Power cited the need to match Eskom’s tariff increase of 12.7% for the CoJ entity to keep their head above water.

Along with that increase, residents will pay 7.7% increase on their water and sanitation service and 5.9% more for their refuse collection.

Property rates in all regions have received a blanket 3.8% increase.

Group Finance’s Director of Communications and Stakeholder Engagement Kgamanyane Maphologela explained the need for the increases, saying: “Residents should be mindful that the services the City renders are heavily influenced by underlying costs.”

“Service provision includes the bulk input purchased and the infrastructure to transport such input, including cost recovery, maintenance and repairs.”

Fare increases for City of Ekurhuleni

On the East Rand, residents will pay 4.9% more for their Assessment rate, which is a charge for the “cost of doing business and other service delivery obligations”.

Those in Ekurhuleni will pay 9% more for water, 7% more for their sewer tariff and 6% more for refuse removal.

Like the CoJ, their electricity increase is in line with Eskom and Nersa figures, while municipal bus tariffs will increase by 4.9%

Ekurhuleni’s burial and cemetery tariff will increase by 4.9% for residents and 5.9% for non-residents.

“We need money” – Xhakaza

The social relief package for indigent residents includes six kilolitres of water and sanitation per month, free refuse collection and free firefighting services.

Additionally, the receive 50kWh of electricity per month and a 100% rebate on assessment rates.

In approving the City’s budget in June, mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza said: “We have decided to appreciate the revenue challenges we face hence we have elevated the issue of revenue enhancement.

“We do this because we understand that for us to be able to do our work and implement the IDPs as directed by our people, we need money.”