Brrr… Joburg Emergency on high alert as cold snap hits Gauteng this weekend

In Johannesburg, temperatures are expected to hover at a minimum of 1°C on Saturday, with a maximum of 17°C.

The City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services say officials will be on high alert during the cold front expected to hit Gauteng this weekend.

After a week of moderate weather, with a slight chill factor in the air, Gauteng residents have been warned to brace for a cold weekend.

Cold snap

In Johannesburg, the mercury is expected to hover at a minimum of 1°C on Saturday, with a maximum of 17°C.

Pretoria will see temperatures with a minimum of 3°C on Saturday, and a maximum of 20°C.

Heating appliances

The City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) has urged residents, especially those living in informal settlements, to take extra precautions with heating appliances as they try and keep warm during the cold weather.

Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said people must not leave any heating appliances including candles, paraffin stoves and mbaulas unattended.

ALSO READ: Western Cape disaster centre prepares for intense cold fronts from Sunday until Tuesday

Alert

Mulaudzi said EMS will be on high alert.

“It’s freezing temperatures in most parts of the City of Johannesburg. Residents are to exercise caution when using heating devices.

“From our side, as the City of Joburg EMS, we remain on high alert monitoring all seven regions of the City of Johannesburg targeting our most vulnerable communities- our informal settlements- to make sure that we can effectively respond to all emergencies which might occur during this cold front,” said Mulaudzi.

Worried about load shedding?

Meanwhile, residents who are concerned about load shedding during the cold snap need not worry after Eskom celebrated 100 consecutive days without rolling blackouts.

South Africans have enjoyed a prolonged period without load shedding from 8 September to 11 December 2020.

However, Eskom Chief Executive Dan Marokane was cautiously optimistic.

“Considering the intensity and the levels of load shedding in 2023, the ability to get to 100 days without load shedding is significant, while acknowledging that the risk of load shedding still exists,” he said.

Eskom’s winter forecast anticipates a likely scenario of load shedding limited to stage 2.

Additional reporting: by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

ALSO READ: Eskom scores reprieve in reducing more load shedding