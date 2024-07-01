Eskom scores reprieve in reducing more load shedding

Eskom warned that rolling blackouts could still come this winter.

Picture: iStock

As Eskom continues to keep the lights on, the parastatal said it has scored some reprieve in reducing more load shedding.

The utility said after six months of rigorous testing and optimisation, the successful transfer of Unit 5 of the Kusile Power Station in Mpumalanga from the new build programme to operations in the Generation Division will now begin contributing power.

Kusile Unit 5, which was first synchronised to the national grid in December last year, will now begin contributing an extra 800MW to the power grid.

More power

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said this will bring Kusile’s total output to 4 000MW.

“This achievement aligns with our commitment to maximising grid capacity.”

Eskom group chief executive Dan Marokane said the utility will continue to focus on implementing operational recovery, strengthening governance and future proofing the organisation to enable energy security.

“We stated in our winter outlook, published on 26 April, 2024, that we would add new generation capacity to the grid with Kusile Power Station Unit 5, as part of our intense focus on delivering the Generation Operational Recovery Plan, which was approved by the board and initiated in March 2023. This addition is part of a total of 2 500MW that will be added before the end of this calendar year.”

Fire

Unit 5 at Eskom’s problematic Kusile Power Station was affected by a fire in October 2022. The Kusile West stack failed, causing three generating units (units 1, 2 and 3) to be decommissioned.

Eskom explained the duct failure was similar to a chimney, providing a channel for exhausting gases from the power station.

The power utility lost about 2 100MW of generation capacity, equivalent to about two stages of load shedding.

Load shedding

Meanwhile, Eskom on Friday announced the ongoing suspension of load shedding, which has been in effect for 93 consecutive days.

“This period of stability is attributed to our dedicated efforts in enhancing the reliability and performance of our coal generation fleet.

The last instance of such an extended suspension dates back to the period between 23 July 2021 and 06 October 2021. Our operational efficiency continues to exceed expectations, with current unplanned outages still averaging 12 000MW, and today’s recorded at 10 839MW, well below the winter forecast,” Mokwena said.

Winter

However, Eskom warned that rolling blackouts could still come this winter.

“The winter forecast, published on 26 April 2024, anticipated a likely scenario of unplanned outages at 15 500MW and load shedding limited to Stage 2 – this remains in force,” Mokwena said.

Eskom claimed to be using less diesel than projected and that it is on track with planned maintenance.

