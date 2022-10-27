WATCH: Burst pipe leaves streets of Germiston flooded

Citizen Reporter

Amid water restrictions in Gauteng, some residents in Wychwood, Germiston, will experience low water pressure following a burst pipe.

The issue was reported by community members on the ‘Watching Wychwood and Surrounds’ community group on Facebook, as they shared their concerns about how long they would have to go without water.

Resident Mary-Anne Felcia called on some residents to keep an eye on the substation nearby as “the water from the burst pipe is pooling around the substation. Worried that we land up with no electricity as well.”

Another community member called on the residents to use water sparingly tonight, while others might not have water overnight as Rand Water fixes the pipe.

“The situation is under control, all the valves are opened, the outlets have been opened as well. The situation is under control. Rand Water is on scene as well, with the city engineers who will likely start working tonight. In regards to that, the water pressure might drop and some houses might not have water, so use water sparingly guys, because we’re getting fed from the reservoirs now as the main feeder pipes are closed and empty, so please be considerate as some houses will get dry quicker than others,” he warned.

Gauteng water restrictions

Last week, Rand Water’s chief executive Sipho Mosai promised people in areas supplied by the water utility that they did not have to worry about a day zero.

He urged residents to use water sparingly and said the utility had a plan in place to curb the recent “water curtailments”.

He said Rand Water was also aware of the issues of leaks and ageing infrastructure.

It was working closely with municipalities to repair and increase infrastructure and expected to spend R28 billion on maintaining infrastructure in next five years.

“We knew and we saw this coming many moons ago,” he said.

“This is a rolling five-year plan. We look at the demands from our municipalities and then we make a determination on what needs to be upgraded, refurbished and operated.”

Additional reporting by Reitumetse Makwea