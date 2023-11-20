Men’s imbizo calls for self-reflection and action against GBV

Chair of Mzansi Act Now Tebogo Lerole urged men to take voice notes before engaging in sexual activities with women they have just met.

To commemorate International Men’s Day, over 100 men gathered at the Jabulani Safety Hub yesterday to discuss issues faced by men in communities.

The event addressed parental alienation, abuse, suicide, respect, violence, spirituality, financial wellness, depression and other issues. It also covered gender-based violence (GBV) and promoted positive male role models.

Act against mavuso

Speakers included actor Sello Maake KaNcube, drug activist Xolani Khumalo and Joshua Maponga.

Chair of Mzansi Act Now Tebogo Lerole urged men to take voice notes before engaging in sexual activities with women they have just met.

ALSO READ: Scourge of GBV at tertiary institutions worrying – Nzimande

A lot of men have gone on social media and public platforms claiming they were falsely accused of rape after engaging in sexual activities with women they met in clubs or taverns and refusing to pay “mavuso”.

“It is very important that, when you find yourself in a situation, you ask questions to find out what is happening.

“Start recording. It’s for your safety because tomorrow you might wake up and you are a rapist,” Lerole said.

ALSO READ: GBVF: Absent fathers hurt boys, president tells schoolboys

He said men should also walk away when women are emotionally provoking them.

“Even if she says your manhood is not strong, do not attack her.”

He said the imbizo was to call on men to start re-examining their actions.

“Before we can correct women, we need to start with ourselves. Let’s go back to the GBV numbers – how many gents have told you they have been raped?

“Have we seen statistics that say there have been 5 000 men raped, 20 000 men killed by women?

ALSO READ: ‘GBV crisis overtaking other issues women face’

“What we are trying to stop is the action of abuse, killing and taking emotions and converting them into physical harm. We will get to women once the statistics are reduced because no woman says ‘I want to be raped’.”

GBV responsibility

Prince Amon Moagi, deputy president of the Sovereign Congress of African Leaders, said the most important thing was to send the right message to men.

He said because of the apartheid regime, most men were the products of angry parents and men needed to stand up and take responsibility for GBV.

ALSO READ: ‘Men need to change’: Ramaphosa says progress made, but GBVF ‘must end’

“Stop fighting women, stop drugs, let us restore our culture of respect for men.”

City of Joburg MMC for transport and guest speaker Kenny Kunene encouraged men to stop giving up on their dreams.

“Let us not allow our socio-economic challenges to deter us from our dreams,” he said.