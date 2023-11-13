Scourge of GBV at tertiary institutions worrying – Nzimande

A female student was stabbed at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) allegedly by her husband.

The Department of Higher Education and Training said the scourge of gender-based violence (GBV) at tertiary institutions is worrying.

This comes after a female student was stabbed at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) allegedly by her husband.

In a video that went viral on various platforms, an adult male is shown stabbing a female student repeatedly.

The incident reportedly took place at a private student residence in Belhar, Cape Town, on Saturday.

The man, believed to be a student from the University of the Western Cape (UWC) was arrested on Saturday.

Minister of Higher Education Science and Innovation Blade Nzimande has welcomed the man’s arrest.

Nzimande said GBV or violence against women and girls is a “global pandemic” that affects one in three women in their lifetime.

“There is no place for Gender-Based Violence in our PSET (post school education and training) system, or within society as a whole. I welcome the swift response of law enforcement agencies in arresting a University of the Western Cape student for allegedly stabbing his wife.”

“I urge all our institutions working with Higher Health SA the Department of Higher Education and Training’s health and wellness agency, to continue working collectively in implementing programmes towards addressing the challenges of sexual and gender-based violence within the PSET system. I wish the victim a speedy recovery in hospital,” Nzimande said.

It’s understood that the man is married to the victim, who was hospitalised following the incident.

The man is expected to appear in court soon.

DA to visit CPUT

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance (DA) said it would visit CPUT on Tuesday to meet with university management.

“Heightened security measures on campuses and residences must be prioritised. Our thoughts are with the victim and the wider student community.

“The DA calls on authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into this incident and take decisive action against the perpetrator,” it said.

