Organisation questions Cele’s DNA backlog figures

Civic organisation DNA For Africa has questioned the DNA backlog report released by police minister Bheki Cele, saying the numbers do not add up.

Cele announced last month that police officials had reduced the DNA backlog to 71 000, from just over 240 000.

DNA backlog

He confirmed that significant progress has been made in clearing the DNA backlog processing at the National Forensic Science Laboratories (NFSL) of the South African Police Service (Saps).

“In the first quarter of 2021/2022, we had that huge [DNA] backlog of 241 000 [and] most [them are linked to cases of] women [who were] raped and murdered.

“We are not going to resolve those cases if those things are not done,” Cele said.

Cele’s numbers don’t add up

While the minister said the backlog would be cleared by January next year, DNA For Africa has demanded a more detailed breakdown of the DNA figures.

Director of DNA For Africa, Dr Vanessa Lynch, told SABC News the numbers did not make sense.

“Is this the ring fence number they referring to is this the entire number of the backlog? Getting to a zero point in January, is that only the ring fence figure?

“So, the expectation from the public is that there won’t be any more backlogs, and I don’t think it’s possible.

“So, let’s get clarity, we don’t need to fight. They are making progress, which is wonderful, but maybe we have a dashboard like they did with Covid,” Lynch told the publication.

Blame game

Cele blamed the backlog on the expiration of critical contracts, which were in place for, among other things, the procurement of consumables for DNA analysis.

“One of the major things was the non-professional management of contracts. Sixteen contracts were allowed to collapse,” the minister said, adding that these contracts were now being monitored on a monthly basis.”

“[We will] begin to work on the renewal of [these] contracts [when they reach the last six months] so that we never go back to the situation where these contracts collapse,” Cele said.

