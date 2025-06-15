‘They never stopped’ – Naledi Pandor continues to receive threats

In February 2024, in the midst of South Africa’s case against Israel at ICJ, Pandor’s security was beefed up amid threats.

As Israel and Iran continue to trade blows, South Africa’s former International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor and her family continue to receive threats.

An insider close to the family told The Citizen that the threats against Pandor and her family have not ceased since South Africa brought Israel before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for genocide committed against Palestinians in Gaza.

‘Threats’

“No, they never stopped. The threats are ongoing and you shouldn’t get to close [to us] because you become a target,” the insider told The Citizen at a function in Gauteng.

The insider did not want to disclose more information, fearing that the threats would escalate.

“We don’t want our security compromised.”

ICJ case

In February 2024, in the midst of South Africa’s case against Israel at the ICJ, Pandor’s security was beefed up amid threats against her and her family.

South Africa approached the World Court seeking several orders, including for Israel to immediately suspend its Gaza offensive; to stop forced displacement; to enable humanitarian access to thousands of displaced Palestinians; and to preserve evidence.

In its judgment, the ICJ ordered Israel to take “all measures within its power” to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza.

Security beefed up

Following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) on 8 February 2024, Pandor told journalists that she believed the threats were related to the ICJ case.

The minister did not disclose who the threats were from, but confirmed that then-Police Minister Bheki Cele had to strengthen her security detail.

“I spoke to Minister Cele because of the various messages I was getting, and I felt it would be better if we had extra security. What I am more concerned about is my family because in some of the social media messages, my children are mentioned and so on.”

Gaza

Pandor said, despite the personal cost of taking on Israel, South Africa will see the ICJ matter through.

“This is part of the course, the Israeli agents’ intelligence services are how they behave, and they seek to intimidate you. So, we must not be intimidated; there is a course that is underway. The people of the world and of Palestine didn’t draw back when the apartheid state was at its worst.

“They stood with the liberation movement, so we can’t stand back now, we must be with them, and I think one of the things we must not allow is a failure of courage. It’s extremely important we continue with this, we talk to the South African people and they understand why it is that we have taken up this moral course,” Pandor said.

Israel and Iran

Meanwhile, Pretoria has expressed profound concern regarding the attacks conducted by Israel on targets within Iran on Friday, including reported impacts on military areas, nuclear facilities, and civilian infrastructure.

“Reports of civilian casualties, alongside military personnel, are deeply troubling,” the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said.

“These actions raise serious concerns under international law, including the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the protection of civilians enshrined in the UN Charter and international humanitarian law”.

Nuclear safety

Phiri added that South Africa has taken note with particular concern of the implications for nuclear safety and security arising from attacks in the vicinity of nuclear facilities.

“We recall the firm stance of the IAEA General Conference, reflected in resolutions such as GC(XXIX)/RES/444 and GC(XXXIV)/RES/533, against armed attacks on peaceful nuclear installations as violations of the UN Charter and international law.

“South Africa extends its sincere condolences to the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the families of all victims,” Phiri said.

‘Peaceful resolutions’

Phiri reiterated Pretoria’s “unwavering commitment” to the peaceful resolution of disputes.

“South Africa urges maximum restraint by all parties and calls for the urgent intensification of diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions and promote stability in the Middle East.

“We support ongoing bilateral discussions, such as those between the USA and Iran, and reaffirm the critical importance of establishing a Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in the Middle East,” Phiri said.

In February this year, South Africa’s Head of Public Diplomacy Clayson Monyela dismissed claims of any cooperation with Iran on nuclear energy.

The claims of nuclear cooperation between South Africa and Iran were levelled by US President Donald Trump’s administration in an executive order on 7 February 2025.

