Cele: I’m no warlord, and don’t tell me about criminals’ human rights

"The war against crime will chow you", police minister tells cops

Police minister Bheki Cele has rubbished claims he is a “warlord”, claiming criminals were the one who started the war.

Speaking at the launch of the Safer Festive Season Operation at Lentegeur Police Station in Mitchells Plain on Friday, Cele said the war on crime was not over.

“I know that Cele is regarded as a warlord. I did not call for the war. We came across the war, criminals have declared the war against communities and society. When you find the war you don’t ask who started the war, you fight. The war will chow you”.

He said the human rights of criminals could trump those of ordinary South Africans.



“These criminals who plan together sit together and recruit other people, get guns, steal cars, hijack cars, and plan to kill. I am calling on police to protect the communities. If it means you wipe whatever you find there, wipe it.

“Don’t tell me of human rights of criminals here. The main human right here is human life,” said Cele.

He called on police to crackdown on criminals.

“Don’t be kind to them. Hit, and hit hard. I am calling to you to be tough on these criminals, these criminals who chase people from their homes. You must be there in communities,” he said.

Cele told EWN he believed high-density operations would have an impact at a time when the Western Cape was experiencing a surge in gun violence.

“We have had a bad week or two. In the last weeks in the Western Cape, there has been a very high level of murder. One week, 129 people were murdered, especially around Gugulethu, Hanover Park.”

As part of the launch, Cele said he visited Hanover Park on Friday morning after a shooting.

“So, we started in Hanover Park where there have been some operations and a few gangsters have been arrested there after the community approached us.”

Cele said 2,600 extra police officers would be deployed to the province on 15 December.

