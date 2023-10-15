News today: Mbalula responds to Mbeki’s criticism, Cele says he’s not a warlord, kidnapper caught after spending R27k on clothes

Police Minister Bheki Cele has vehemently dismissed allegations labelling him a “warlord”, while the ANC is slated to determine the fate of MP Sibusiso Kula during its upcoming National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting this weekend.

In other news, two teenagers have been apprehended in connection with the murder of a Bolt taxi driver in Westenburg, Polokwane. Additionally, a man suspected of kidnapping is in custody after using his victim’s bank card to purchase clothing worth R27 000.

Also making headlines, Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane has been ordered to pay R475 000 along with legal expenses following a defamation verdict against him.

News today: 15 October

Mbalula says Mbeki’s criticism of ANC ‘could be justified’

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula (left) and party spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri at the NEC meeting in Boksburg on 14 October 2023. Picture: X/@MbalulaFikile

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said the party is “attending to the issue” of the party renewing itself, after former president Thabo Mbeki’s scathing attack this week.

Speaking at a memorial service for anti-apartheid activist and former deputy minister of foreign affairs Aziz Pahad, Mbeki said he saw no signs of renewal within the ANC.

Mbalula said Mbeki’s criticism “could be justified”.

He added that Mbeki is an elder of the ANC and the party needs to embrace what he said as “constructive criticism”.

Cele: I’m no warlord, and don’t tell me about criminals’ human rights

Police Minister Bheki Cele. Photo: Michel Bega.

Police minister Bheki Cele has rubbished claims he is a “warlord”, claiming criminals were the ones who started the war.

Speaking at the launch of the Safer Festive Season Operation at Lentegeur Police Station in Mitchells Plain on Friday, Cele said the war on crime was not over.

“I know that Cele is regarded as a warlord. I did not call for the war. We came across the war, criminals have declared the war against communities and society. When you find the war you don’t ask who started the war, you fight. The war will chow you.”

ANC fate of murder accused MP to be decided this weekend

Murder-accused ANC MP Sibusiso Kula appearing in the Orkney Magistrate’s Court. Picture: Supplied.

The ANC is set to decide on the future of MP Sibusiso Kula when its National Executive Committee (NEC) meets this weekend in Boksburg, Gauteng.

Kula, 34, is accused of killing his wife, Jennifer Mohlomi last year, in what appeared at the time to be a robbery. She was found with a stab wound in her back but a murder weapon was not found.

Kula reportedly told police he was not home when the incident occurred, but their investigation allegedly linked him to the murder.

Two more teenagers arrested for ‘horrendous’ stabbing and burning of Bolt taxi driver

Picture: iStock

Two teenaged boys, aged 15 and 16, have been arrested in connection with the murder of a Bolt taxi driver in Westenburg, Polokwane, on Monday.

The two suspects, accompanied by their parents, handed themselves over to police on Friday.

This follows the arrest of a 17-year-old suspect on Tuesday.

The three teenagers are accused of hijacking and murdering a Bolt taxi driver. The driver’s body was found in the Westenburg area on Monday.

Kidnapping suspect arrested after using victim’s bank card to spend R27 000 on clothes

Image: iStock

A 26-year-old man suspected of kidnapping was arrested after he used the victim’s bank card to buy R27 000 worth of expensive clothes.

The suspect was arrested by The Hawks on Friday after a joint operation traced him in the Dordrecht area in the Eastern Cape.

He is accused of kidnapping a foreign national from his shop in Dordrecht on 17 July.

Maimane ordered to cough up R475k for defaming former DA members

Bosa leader Mmusi Maimane. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane will have to come up with R475 000, plus legal costs, after he was found guilty of defamation.

Maimane made “disparaging statements” in a 2018 newsletter linking former DA members Shaun August, Suzette Ann Little, Gregchan Garreth Barnardo, and Thulani Stemele to alleged tender irregularities.

The four sued him for R1m each, but Maimane made a public apology and offered to pay each of the four R35,000 as compensation, plus costs. This was rejected as being “too little, too late”.

