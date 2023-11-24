Cell C makes high-speed connectivity affordable with unbeatable Black Friday deals

In today's fast-paced world, connectivity isn't just a convenience; it's a catalyst for progress.

From education to business, healthcare to entertainment, a reliable and affordable internet connection is the cornerstone of success.

As the country goes on a spending spree on Black Friday, Cell C’s Black Friday Elevate, Double Data, Fibre and Device deals emerge as the beacon of seamless, affordable, and reliable internet access, aimed at revolutionizing your digital experience.

Here’s a look at some of the deals on offer:

Vumatel’s Gift: First Two Months Free

Embarking on a digital journey with Cell C in partnership with Vumatel, comes with an extraordinary gift.

New customers can enjoy their first two months absolutely free, which means you can dive into the digital realm without the worry of initial costs. It’s an invitation to explore the web, stream content, and connect without restraint.

The promotion will run from 20 November 2023 to 27 November 2023.

Vumatel Promotional Pricing:

Beyond the trial period, customers will continue to benefit with a discounted rate for the entirety of their tenure with Cell C.

MetroFibre’s Velocity: 250Mbps at a Discounted Rate for 12 Months

MetroFibre, another key player in Cell C’s Black Friday Fibre Deals, brings an offering that caters to the need for speed.

Subscribers opting for the 250Mbps plan receive a special gift for the first 12 months: a discounted rate that ensures lightning-fast connectivity without burning a hole in your pocket.

Experience the thrill of navigating the digital landscape at unparalleled speeds, streaming, working, and gaming with unrivaled efficiency.

The Promotion will run from 24 November 2023 to 1 December 2023.

Metrofibre Promotional Pricing:

Package Information Line Speed Standard Price Promo Price 250Mbps/250Mbps R889.00 pm R769.00 pm Data: Supplied

SIM Only Black Friday Deals – Double the data with Smartdata Sim Only Deals for customers looking for data on the go.

Smartdata offers great value for consumers looking for bigger data volumes for use on the go on broadband devices.

Customers signing up for Smartdata Sim only deals will get double the data for the duration of the contract. Customers can also add a Mifi Router for only R40 per month.

Customize your Connectivity with Cell C’s Elevate Sim Only Deals

With the ability to customize your contract plan, Discounted Elevate Black Friday deals empower you to design a package that suits your unique needs.

We are taking connectivity to the next level by allowing you to bolt-on added values. These added features are not just extras; they are enhancements that elevate your digital lifestyle.

Unlock Limitless Potential with Black Friday Device Deals

In a world driven by connectivity, it’s not just about wires and signals; it’s about connecting hearts, homes, and dreams.

Behind every click, call, or video chat, there’s an emotion – the joy of sharing, the warmth of staying connected, and the excitement of exploring the limitless possibilities of the online world.

Cell C’s Black Friday Deals extend beyond providing internet access; they are a gateway to moments that matter.

Whether it’s a family video call, a virtual game night with friends, or a quiet evening of streaming your favourite shows, these deals are designed to enhance and enrich your digital experiences.

