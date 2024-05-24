Justice dept halts electronic child maintenance payments amid security breach probe

The matter should be resolved in the next two weeks, according to the department.

Child maintenance beneficiaries are urged to visit their nearest court with their original identity documents to receive manual payments until the electronic service is fully restored. Picture: iStock

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development has temporarily suspended the electronic payment system for third-party funds, including child maintenance, following attempts to compromise the system.

According to spokesperson Kgalalelo Masibi, the department suspended the payments after detecting “suspicious” activities on its cash payment system.

“This has now compromised our system where some beneficiaries’ banking details were changed to unauthorised details,” Masibi told Newzroom Afrika.

“We cannot say to what extent this has happened so far, but the modus operandi changes all the time. The methods that the fraudsters use are evolving and when some controls are put in place to improve the system, the fraudsters find a way of circumventing the controls that are put in place.”

Masibi said the department has launched an investigation to assess potential breaches to the system.

It has involved the State Security Agency in its investigation, and to conduct a risk assessment. This should be finalised in the next two weeks, said Masibi.

“In light of this development, child maintenance beneficiaries are urged to promptly visit their nearest court with their original identity documents to receive manual payments until the electronic service is fully restored.

“The department has assembled a dedicated forensic team to thoroughly investigate any suspicious activity. We are committed to continually fortifying our systems to prevent and mitigate the risk of future breaches.

“We sincerely apologise to all beneficiaries for any inconvenience caused and deeply appreciate the patience and the understanding during this period.”

Not first child maintenance payment glitch

This is not the first incident at the department to affect child maintenance payments.

In September 2021, child maintenance payments were delayed due to departmental systems, including MojaPay, not being accessible.

MojaPay is the system the department utilises to administrate maintenance payments.

The glitch at the time, however, did not affect the receipt of child maintenance money from the maintenance paying parent or employers who deduct them from the paying parent’s salary.

The Master’s Office had to use manual processes to provide bereaved families access to funds from the deceased’s banking account for burial costs.

No manual letters of executorship or authority were issued at the time.

