Chinese support boosts Africa’s development, says expert

Recent trade agreements between China and South Africa are set to boost economic development, with education and training from China seen as key to Africa's growth.

With Cabinet lauding recent trade agreements by China and South Africa as contributing to economic development, a leading academic yesterday said the Chinese assistance to education and would benefit Africa.

The agreements signed during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state visit, are set to stimulate growth in the automotive, agriculture, infrastructure, science, innovation, housing and energy sectors of the economy.

University of South Africa emeritus professor of international law André Thomashausen, hailed education and training offered by the Chinese as destined to benefit the continent “more than any other international cooperation, without unwanted political conditionalities”.

Chinese education, training destined to benefit Africa

Higher Education Minister Nobuhle Nkabane has confirmed that South Africa would be sending 100 students to China to learn “advanced skills of the future”.

“South Africa’s exports to China will also be ramped up, with the new joint funding agreements set to stimulate Chinese manufacturing in South Africa,” said Thomashausen.

“Years ahead of European Union-based manufacturers, Chinese electric vehicles (EVs) will be assembled in South Africa – not just for the local market, but for exports.”

Commenting on the Forum for China-Africa Cooperation, Thomashausen said he was buoyed by the Beijing summit, attended by over 50 African leaders, which adopted a three-year action plan to advance modernisation of state governance, industrialisation, agriculture in Africa and the promotion of peace.

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said Cabinet noted “key outcomes for South Africa, which included an agreement to change the structure of trade between China and South Africa into value-added manufactured products, with at least 100 products for China to consider importing from South Africa”.

China-South Africa trade agreement

Secured co-operation from China was on three key value chains relating to decarbonisation, digitalisation, transport and logistics.

“This co-operation will pave the way to promote investments in electric vehicles, battery manufacturing, renewable energy storage, as well as identified special economic zones and industrial development zones,” Ntshavheni said.

Chinese investors in Shenzhen and Beijing expressed interest in expanding their investments in South Africa.