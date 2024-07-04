City Power working to restore power after M1 highway fire

Feeder board two from the Braamfontein Substation experienced a sudden outage, leading to a complete loss of power supply.

A general view of the Johannesburg skyline as a City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) firefighter works to extinguish a fire in a tunnel under the M1 freeway in Johannesburg on 1 May 2024. Picture: WIKUS DE WET / AFP

City Power said it is working around the clock to restore power to areas affected by power outages as a result of the M1 fire on Wednesday.

The utility said feeder board two from the Braamfontein Substation experienced a sudden outage, leading to a complete loss of power supply for the Parktown West, Braamfontein, and the surrounding areas.

“It is suspected that the disruption was caused while a service provider was undertaking works beneath the M1 bridge following the extensive fire experienced on the site in May 2024. The JRA (Johannesburg Roads Agency) Project Team are on-site conducting thorough investigations that will assist in formulating an incident report that will define the cause of the fire.

“The emergency management services firefighters responded to a fire incident call at 17:53. The fire has was extinguished and firefighters are monitoring the situation,” City Power said.

Power restoration

City Power added there were no injuries resulting from the fire.

“EMS has declared the area safe and City Power and JRA as well as the service provider teams are diligently assessing the extent of the damage. The City will provide regular updates to keep the affected informed about the progress and estimated time of power restoration.

“We can confirm that power supply for the Parktown West area has since been restored. The City apologises for the inconvenience and will swiftly devise a restoration plan,” City Power said.

M1 fire

In May, City Power said it suspected that the fire on the M1 highway in Johannesburg may have been sparked by vandals.

Parts of Johannesburg‘s inner city were filled with smoke after underground cables caught fire.

The blaze led to power outages in several parts of the city including Braamfontein, Page View, Parktown, Melville, Amalgam, Vrededop, Johannesburg, and surrounding areas.

When City Power officials opened a tunnel below the city of Johannesburg they were met with around 200° heat, hot enough to burn your hair off and destroy your skin.

