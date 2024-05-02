M1 highway reopened after fire, but power yet to be restored

Johannesburg Emergency Services are expected to assess the scene of a fire the M1 highway in Johannesburg. Photo: x/@@visiontactical

The Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) is expected to assess the scene of a fire on the M1 highway before handing it over to the city to begin repairs and retore power to affected areas.

The M1 highway was closed following the massive fire on Wednesday, which severely affected traffic flow and leading to the route closure, while plunging several parts of the city into darkness.

City Power said it suspected that the fire, which has since been extinguished, may have been sparked by vandals.

Assessment

Joburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said they would be monitoring the tunnels for any flareups.

“City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services Firefighters will this morning go back to the M1 Double Decker highway to conduct an assessment along the underground tunnel to see if there any flare ups and also to ensure that the tunnel is safe before it’s handed over to City Power to start conducting their own assessments about the damage caused by the fire incident.”

According to officials, no casualties or injuries were reported. The M1 highway has since been re-opened following the massive fire.

Vandalism

Meanwhile, City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the utility’s teams have been on site since last night and will remain until the site is handed to them by the emergency services.

“This is expected to happen on Thursday morning where the work to assess the extent of the damage caused by the fire to the electricity infrastructure will be made. Also, the cause will be ascertained.

“City Power team earlier this afternoon recovered tools such as hacksaw, cutter, screw drivers, normally used during vandalism and theft. A cellphone was also recovered from the site of the fire,” Mangena said.

Restoration of power

Mangena did not specify the estimated time of restoration of power.

“Work towards restoration will start after the smoke has cleared in the tunnels and the temperatures, which earlier in a day were hovering around 200°c, have cooled off in the tunnel.

“We expect to start the work mid-morning on Thursday, which will include clearing the rubble, assess the extent of the damaged electrical infrastructure – the outcome of which will determine the repairs and restoration plans, and ETR (Estimated time of restoration),” Mangena said.

Mangena added that City Power technicians are also working on alternatives to see if some of the areas cannot be back-fed through the Fort and Bree substations.

“We will advise our customers of any developments in the morning. We apologise for the inconvenience this caused, including to the motorists who use the M1 highway between Braamfontein and the Crown Interchange,” Mangena said.

