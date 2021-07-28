Covid-19 Update: 17,351 new cases recorded as US donates vaccines to SA

Citizen Reporter

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Wednesday reported 17,351 new Covid-19 cases in a 24-hour cycle in South Africa.

This now brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2. 408, 525, representing an increase of a 24.4% positivity rate.

A further 520 Covid-19 related deaths have were reported, bringing total fatalities to 70,908 to date.

The institute announced that 14 694 978 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors.

Meanwhile, the United States has donated 5.7 million doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to South Africa and the first consignment is expected to land in the country on Saturday.

The donation gives South Africa’s immunisation programme a significant boost after initial supply constraints.

The use of the AstraZeneca vaccine was stopped after it showed less protection and reduced efficacy against the Covid-19 variant that was spreading in the country.

Another blow to the programme was when production of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine was halted due to contamination at a factory.

In a statement on Wednesday, the local US mission said the donation was part of the country’s “global efforts to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The US has pledged to donate 500 million vaccine doses to other parts of the world, including Africa, through Covax.

This week, the Aspen plant in Gqeberha also released 1.4 million doses from J&J, which are expected to be sent to sites next week.

By Tuesday evening, a total of 6.8-million vaccine doses had been administered. Vaccinations are open to people aged 35 and older. On 1 September, registrations will open for people aged 18 and older.

Additional reporting by News24 Wire