Proof of vaccination required to attend this year’s Plett Rage

Organisers of the Plett Rage 2021 have announced revellers will have to produce proof of vaccination before entering the festival venue.



This year’s four-day limited capacity Double Weekender Plett Rage festival will taking place from 3 to 6 December and 8 to 11 December 2021.

Unlike previous years, the traditionally one-week-long festival will be split into two four-day events to keep numbers

low following last year’s Covid-19 spread at the Durban Rage.

The department of health had to launch a contact tracing campaign after at least 1,322 Gauteng-based pupils attended the Durban Rage. Of these pupils, 984 tested positive for Covid-19, while 99 were “uncooperative”, with others having supplied the wrong contact information, while some were not answering their phones.



“As organisers of Plett Rage, we believe that by not trading in 2020, examining what happened at Durban Rage, and with a better understanding of Covid-19 by the medical community, we we will be able to take on the mammoth task of unlocking the South African music industry as Europe & the United States have started to do,” said the organisers in a statement.

In addition to proof of vaccination, attendees will also be required to present a negative PCR test taken no longer than 72 hours before the weekend.



“Upon arrival, organisers will test each Rager with a rapid antigen test before receiving a wristband. Due to Plett Rage being a multi-day event, we will also enforce another rapid antigen test before Ragers return home,” they said.



“We will adhere to the Covid-19 restrictions implemented by the Western Cape government in subject to the approval of an event to take place, within the restriction on gatherings legislation.”

While the dates of the events have been announced, the organisers said they would hold a meeting a month before to monitor the possibility of a fourth wave before holding the festivals.



In an attempt to help residents access vaccination easily, the Western Cape government on Monday launched a walk-in section of the Athlone Stadium mass site.

The Monday launch will be followed by a drive-through component of the site in two weeks’ time.

At full capacity, the site will be able to administer over 4,000 vaccines a day through both its walk-in and drive-through sections, said the Western Cape government in a statement.

“The philosophy of fairness and equity underlines the opening of the Athlone Vaccination Centre of Hope at the Athlone Stadium, which will bring a mass vaccination site closer to residents of the Cape Flats, while providing an efficient, well-run service. Every life matters, and so every person must have access to these life-saving vaccines. It doesn’t matter where you live, or what you earn,” said Premier Alan Winde in a statement.

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde