Young people now more reluctant to get vaccine – survey

Reitumetse Makwea

Although Covid vaccine acceptance for those older than 55 has increased, according to research, the rate of acceptance among young people has declined from 63% to 55% as they become more hesitant to getting their jabs.



Health journalist Pontsho Pilane said the recent survey conducted by the Centre for Social Change at the University of Johannesburg (UJ) revealed a slow uptake on vaccines leading up to the roll-out of 18 to 34 year olds.



During a vaccination safety webinar, Pilane said while it previously seemed many young people across the country couldn’t wait to register for the jab when their turn comes, fear, misinformation and lack of information have fuelled vaccination hesitancy.



“Many people are facing an issue of access to information, especially among the disadvantaged communities,” she added.



Pilane also said some of the key reasons from those who are vaccine hesitant were: side-effects from the vaccine and distrust between the government and citizens. But, mostly systematic reasons.



“A lot of information is shared in English and non-English communities end up not receiving enough information,” she said.



“Misinformation on vaccines is rife on social media, but what efforts are being done to educate people vaccination and their benefits?”



Epidemiologist Dr Jo Barnes previously told The Citizen the ineffectual education campaigns to inform the public about vaccinations or the risks when ignoring the personal protection rules was troubling.



“Better understanding and insight into how processes work are always associated with better compliance in the long run,” she said.



Education campaigns and inspirational examples, particularly for impoverished people in the low-income groups, need to be drastically stepped up, she said.