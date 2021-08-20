Gauteng vaccination sites: Here’s where to get your jab today

Cheryl Kahla

As of today, everyone older than 18 may get their Covid-19 vaccines. The rollout for this age group was initially planned for 1 September.

Pop-up vaccination sites

Provincial governments stepped up efforts to increase mobilisation in the province with the aim of encouraging people to be vaccinated.

Don’t forget to take your ID or driver licence, or a police-signed affidavit confirming your identity. You don’t need to register; personnel will capture your details on the EVDS at the site.

Alternatively, register on the official South African Covid-19 Vaccination Programme registration portal, but remember to take your ID to the vaccination site.

Where to get your jab:

The Zwartkop Raceway vaccine drive-thru in Centurion is open from 9am to 9pm today. You get to choose your own jab: J&J or Pfizer. No need for an appointement, and the best part? Get your jab in the comfort of your vehicle.

Power 98.7 in partnership with the Gauteng Department of Health arranged a pop-up vaccination site at POWER House, 79 Central Street, Houghton Estate, between 7am and 6pm.

The Gauteng Mobile Vaccination Drive’s pop-site will be set up at Noord Taxi Rank on 68 Plein Street, Johannesburg today between 8am and 3pm, anybody over 18 are welcome.

Residents in Soweto may head to the pop-up site at Bara Taxi rank on 8097b Chris Hani Road in Diepkloof Zone 6 on Friday from 8am to 3pm, or on Saturday, 21 August from 8am to 1pm.

In Sedibeng, a pop-up site will be operational from Roshnee IMA Clinic on 22 Somnath Avenue on 21 August, between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

Residents in Ratanda, head over to the multipurpose hall on the corner of Heidelberg Road and Mokonane Street to get your jab between 10am and 3pm.

A pop-up site will be stationed at the Lenasia Taxi Rand on Grand Place and Gemsbok Street on Friday, between 8.30am and 4pm.

