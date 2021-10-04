Vooma Vaccination Weekend: Ramaphosa ‘proud’ of 353k new inoculations

Citizen Reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa has commended the more than 353,000 people who responded to the first Vooma Vaccination Weekend.

Although government missed its target of vaccinating 500,000 people during the campaigns inaugural weekend, Ramaphosa said the number of vaccine doses administered was one and a half times more than the regular daily rate.

“We would have liked this number to be higher, but this was a very surge towards greater protection of our nation,” said Ramaphosa in a statement.

The highest number of vaccines administered was on Friday, with 195,659 people inoculated.

Vooma Vaccination Weekends aim to get 70% of South Africa’s adult population vaccinated against Covid-19 before the end of the year.

“We can all be proud of the more than 350,000 people who seized this opportunity to get vaccinated during hours that were convenient for everyone,” said Ramaphosa.

He also applauded healthcare workers in the public and private sectors who sacrificed their weekend to be on duty at the front line.

“I hope the success of our first Vooma Vaccination Weekend will inspire unvaccinated people to step forward every day of the week and during our Vooma weekends to be vaccinated, “added Ramaphosa.

He reiterated to the hesitant that vaccines were safe and easy to receive. People who are vaccinated are protected against severe illness, hospitalisation and death.

Ramaphosa also promised that freedom of movement and trading would resume to normal levels when the majority of the population were vaccinated.

“The nation will experience a greater sense of freedom and safety in social interactions and economic activity.”

People who want to get the jab can visit their nearest vaccination centre. They will immediately be registered and vaccinated. No appointment is necessary.

