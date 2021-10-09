Covid-19

SA’s latest Covid statistics: 816 new cases, 56 more deaths reported

Citizen Reporter

The country's vaccination rollout appeared to be picking up steam, with the 19 million dose mark being crossed on Saturday.

Picture: iStock

South Africa recorded 816 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of infections to 2 911 497.

56 more people have died due to Covid-19 related complications, taking total deaths to 88 292, while 29 226 more tests were conducted in the past 24 hours.

The country’s vaccination rollout appeared to be picking up steam, with the 19 million dose mark being crossed on Saturday.

55 084 people were vaccinated in the past 24 hours, which is down from last week’s 106, 722 during the Vooma vaccination drive, but still much higher than the previous weekend’s 29 956.

24% of the adult population is now fully vaccinated, with 9 892 490 people having received either double doses of the Pfizer vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Graphic: Department of Health
Graphic: Department of Health
Graphic: Department of Health
Graphic: Department of Health

