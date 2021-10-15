Covid-19

News | Covid-19

Citizen reporter
2 minute read
15 Oct 2021
7:25 pm

Covid-19 update: SA records 733 new cases and 56 deaths

Citizen reporter

South Africa will begin vaccinating children as young as 12 next week and also offer Covid-19 boosters against certain immune disorders, the health minister announced Friday.

12-to-17 year olds who want to get a Covid-19 vaccine don't need their parents' consent. Picture for illustration: iStock

As of Friday, South Africa has recorded a total of 2.915,560 positive cases of Covid-19, with 733 new cases identified since the last report.

This increase represents a 2.3% positivity rate.

The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (22%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal accounting for 20%. Gauteng accounted for 15%; Eastern Cape and Free State each accounted for 11% respectively; North West accounted for 7%; Mpumalanga and Northern Cape each accounted for 5% respectively; and Limpopo accounted for 4% of today’s new cases, according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

R63bn Covid-19 Ters payouts: Relief for 5.4 million workers

As per the National Department of Health, a further 56 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 88,562 to date.

18,122,698 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

There has been an increase of 67 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

South Africa to start jabs for kids as young as 12

South Africa will begin vaccinating children as young as 12 next week and also offer Covid-19 boosters against certain immune disorders, the health minister announced Friday.

With a large youth population and the world’s biggest HIV caseload, the announcement affects millions of people and marks a significant scaling up of South Africa’s pandemic response.

“We ready to open up vaccination for children between 12-17 years of age, and a majority of this cohort are in the secondary or high school level,” Health Minister Joe Phaahla told a news conference.

Under South African law, children aged 12 and up can give their own consent for medical treatment, meaning they don’t need parental permission to get the vaccine.

Starting Wednesday, children can receive a single Pfizer dose, with a second shot delayed to allow for further study on a rare side effect, the minister added. 

More than one third of all adults in South Africa have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, the minister added.

The country has launched a digital vaccine certificate scheme. Proof of vaccination is required to enter larger gatherings such as sporting events.

For the immune compromised, Phaahla said they can begin receiving boosters, but only on advice from their doctor.

Additional reporting by AFP

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

COVID-19

R63bn Covid-19 Ters payouts: Relief for 5.4 million workers
7 hours ago
7 hours ago

COVID-19

Phaahla promises SA will reach 20 million vaccine doses by the end of today
7 hours ago
7 hours ago

COVID-19

12-17 cohort can get vaccinated from next week, without mom's permission
9 hours ago
9 hours ago

COVID-19

'Radically new approach' rolled out to test Covid-19 in Africa
11 hours ago
11 hours ago


RELATED ARTICLES

COVID-19

R63bn Covid-19 Ters payouts: Relief for 5.4 million workers
7 hours ago
7 hours ago

COVID-19

Phaahla promises SA will reach 20 million vaccine doses by the end of today
7 hours ago
7 hours ago

COVID-19

12-17 cohort can get vaccinated from next week, without mom's permission
9 hours ago
9 hours ago

COVID-19

'Radically new approach' rolled out to test Covid-19 in Africa
11 hours ago
11 hours ago