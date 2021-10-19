DA concerned over Gauteng’s low vaccination numbers

Narissa Subramoney

The Democratic Alliance (DA) says Covid-19 vaccinations in Gauteng are lagging.

The party’s shadow health MEC Jack Bloem claims that at least one million people have not returned for their second jabs.

“Only 23.29% of Gauteng adults are fully vaccinated, the second-lowest in the country, compared to 34.44% in Limpopo and 32.23% in the Western Cape,” said Bloem.

Only 27.17% of South African adults are fully vaccinated.

Gauteng would need to do more than 100,000 vaccinations a day to reach the target of 70% vaccinated by December.

But the current daily vaccination rates have fallen below 60,000. About four million Gauteng residents have registered on the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS).

But only 3,683,712 have received their first dose, and 2,668,617 are fully vaccinated.

This accounts for 31.7% of the population. Although a smaller percentage when compared to the above provinces, Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla explained that Gauteng currently housed almost one-quarter of South Africa’s population.

“I am concerned that less than 60% of the most vulnerable people over 60 years older have been vaccinated in Gauteng,” said Bloem.

Anti-vaccine sentiment is probably less of a factor among the elderly, who need transport and increased access to health services to get their jabs.

“Although children between the ages of 12 and 17 are now eligible for the vaccine, the focus should still be on older people who are much more vulnerable to severe illness and death from the virus,” said Bloem.

Better outreach efforts are needed to reach the elderly with vaccinations, including transport arrangements or visiting them where they live.

Vaccine hesitancy

National Immunisation Safety Expert Committee (NISEC) chairperson Professor Hannelie Meyer says the main reason South Africans are hesitant to get vaccinated against Covid-19 is because of safety worries – and she blames social media.

She said the conspiracy theories started as soon as the world became aware of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“When we look at the most recent survey, it says 71% of South Africans will accept the Covid-19 vaccine, but that acceptance doesn’t translate into actually going to get the vaccine.”

At least three people told The Citizen they will only get the vaccine when the government makes inoculation against Covid-19 a mandatory practice.

“At least then, if something happens to me after I get the jab, it will be because I was forced. I didn’t willingly put myself in danger,” said the woman who wanted to remain anonymous.

The government has since ramped up vaccination drives nationwide. The goal is to get at least 70 % of the population immunised by December.

Officials are counting on the vaccination drive to ease the strain on hospitals and reduce the effect of an impending fourth wave of infections expected to peak again in December.

