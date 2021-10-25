Covid-19 update: 146 new cases recorded in SA

Citizen Reporter

As of Monday, South Africa has recorded a total of 2.919,778 positive cases of coronavirus, with 146 new cases identified in the past 24 hours.

This increase represents a 1.0% positivity rate.

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (30%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal accounting with 26%. Western Cape accounted for 16%; Northern Cape accounted for 8%; Eastern Cape and North West each accounted for 5% respectively; Mpumalanga accounted for 4%; Free State accounted for 3%; and Limpopo accounted for 2% of today’s new cases.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the National Health Laboratory Service, a further 9 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 88,934 to date.

18.378,836 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

There has been an increase of 24 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

On Sunday, 4,901 new deaths and 316,448 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Russia with 1,069 new deaths, followed by India with 443 and Romania with 389.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 735,941 deaths from 45,444,413 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 605,644 deaths from 21,729,763 cases, India with 454,712 deaths from 34,189,774 cases, Mexico with 286,346 deaths from 3,783,327 cases, and Russia with 231,669 deaths from 8,279,573 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 607 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Bosnia-Herzegovina with 345, Republic of North Macedonia with 338, Bulgaria with 331, Montenegro with 329, and Hungary with 316.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall have 1,515,097 deaths from 45,736,204 cases, Europe 1,376,048 deaths from 72,640,823 infections, and Asia 863,601 deaths from 55,503,136 cases.

Additional reporting by AFP