Over 86,000 Pfizer vaccines administered to tweens and teens in SA

Citizen Reporter

So far, close to 22 million Covid-19 vaccines have been administered to people in South Africa.

Of this total, 12,170 children aged 12 to 17 have received their shots. 86,920 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered to children since the start of their inoculation rollout earlier this month.

11,999,473 adults, or 29.9% of the adult population, are now officially fully vaccinated. In the last 24 hours, 154,047 adults have received either the Johnson & Johnson single-dose shot, or their second Pfizer jab.

The country currently stands at a positivity rate of 1.4%, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has confirmed.

Of the 472 new cases recorded, the majority, 103, were in Gauteng. The Western Cape saw 88 new cases, while Limpopo had only 12, the least amount of new Covid-19 cases.

Wednesday has over the past seven days been the highest in terms of new infections.

South Africa’s total Covid-19 death toll currently stands at 89,048, with 62 deaths recorded in the previous 24-hour cycle.

Globally, over four million people have died due to Covid-19, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported.

According to the WHO’s weekly Covid-19 epidemiological update, during the week of 18 to 24 October, the global number of new cases increased slightly to 4%, compared to the previous week, with just over 2.9 million new cases.

The highest numbers of new cases were reported from the US, with 512,956 new cases, a 12% decrease, the UK, with 330,465 new cases, a 16% increase, Russia with 248,956 new cases, a 15% increase, Turkey, with 196,850 new cases, a 8% decrease, and the Ukraine, with 134,235 new cases, a 43% increase.