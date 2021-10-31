Covid-19

Covid-19 update: SA has 18,675 active cases

The majority of new Covid-19 cases are from Mpumalanga (20%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (18%) and Gauteng (16%).

Medical staff wait before receiving the Covid-19 vaccine at the vaccination ward at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital on April 08, 2021 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/Beeld/Deaan Vivier

As of Sunday, 31 October, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 2,922,116 with 230 new cases identified, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) confirmed.

This represents a 1.2% positivity rate.

14 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 89,177.

The total number of recoveries stood at 2,814,264 with a recovery rate of 96,3%.

18,544,880 tests in total have been conducted to date in both public and private sectors. The country currently has 18,675 active cases.

A further 11 hospital admissions were reported in the past 24 hours.

The total number of vaccines administered in the country so far stands at 22,381,951.

Provincial breakdown

The majority of new Covid-19 cases are from Mpumalanga (20%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (18%) and Gauteng (16%).

Western Cape accounted for 13%; Free State accounted for 11%, meanwhile Northern Cape and Eastern Cape each accounted for 8% respectively.

North West accounted for 6%; and Limpopo accounted for 0% of Saturday’s new cases. 

Global developments

Matric Rage ‘risk for 4th wave’ this year

Additional reporting by AFP

