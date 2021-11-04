Covid-19

Home | News | Covid-19

Citizen Reporter
Reporter
1 minute read
4 Nov 2021
8:25 pm

Covid-19 update: 31 new deaths reported in SA

Citizen Reporter

The coronavirus has killed at least 5,020,845 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP on Thursday. 

Mortuary assistant Doreen Mashaba prepares a coffin, 6 July 2021, at Collinge and Co Funeral Directors in Fourways. The funeral industry is overwhelmed with the number of deaths in Gauteng due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: Michel Bega

As of Thursday, South Africa has recorded a total of 89,251 Covid-19 related deaths, with 31 new deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

319 new Covid-19 cases have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2.923,054.

This increase represents a 1% positivity rate, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the National Health Laboratory Service, announced.

The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (20%), followed by Gauteng Province (18%). Free State accounted for 17%; Western Cape accounted for 14%; Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga and Northern Cape all accounted for 8% respectively; North West accounted for 5%; accounted for 3%; and Limpopo accounted for 2% of today’s new cases.   

18.639,800 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors.

There has been an increase of 32 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. 

The coronavirus has killed at least 5,020,845 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP on Thursday. 

The US has suffered the most Covid-related deaths with 750,431, followed by Brazil with 608,235, India with 459,652, Mexico with 288,887 and Russia with 243,255.

The US has also the most new deaths with 2,183, followed by Russia with 1,195 and Ukraine with 699. 

Taking into account excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, the WHO estimates the overall death toll could be two to three times higher.

Additional reporting by AFP

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

WORLD

Covid-19: Latest global developments
16 hours ago
16 hours ago

WORLD

Georgia destroys 17,000 vaccine doses as rollout slows
20 hours ago
20 hours ago

COVID-19

Covid-19 update: 23 new deaths bring SA's total to 89,220
1 day ago
1 day ago

COVID-19

Ballito Rage organisers dismiss Covid fourth wave fears
1 day ago
1 day ago


RELATED ARTICLES

WORLD

Covid-19: Latest global developments
16 hours ago
16 hours ago

WORLD

Georgia destroys 17,000 vaccine doses as rollout slows
20 hours ago
20 hours ago

COVID-19

Covid-19 update: 23 new deaths bring SA's total to 89,220
1 day ago
1 day ago

COVID-19

Ballito Rage organisers dismiss Covid fourth wave fears
1 day ago
1 day ago