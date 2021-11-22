SA has 19,101 active cases of Covid-19

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

South Africa has 19,109 active cases of Covid-19, while a total of 2.930,174 positive cases has been reported in the country.

312 new Covid-19 cases have been identified in the past 24 hours.

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (77%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape each accounting for 5% respectively. Limpopo and Mpumalanga each accounted for 3% respectively; and Eastern Cape, Free State, North West and Northern Cape each accounted for 2% respectively of today’s new cases.

This increase represents a 2.3% positivity rate.

There has been an increase of 37 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the National Health Laboratory Service, announced.

19,126,699 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors.

#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 13,473 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 312 new cases, which represents a 2.3% positivity rate. A further 10 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89,584 to date. See more here: https://t.co/JgE7ov49CX pic.twitter.com/HKLml23LgZ— NICD (@nicd_sa) November 22, 2021

‘Sharp increases’ in Covid-19 infections detected in Tshwane



The City of Tshwane has recorded a sharp increase in the number of active Covid-19 cases.

The latest figures show that active cases have increased to 1,689 as of Monday, 22 November 2021, a massive jump from the previous Monday’s 362 cases.

Currently, there is a confirmed cluster outbreak at the Tshwane University of Technology’s Pretoria West campus.

Other areas of concern with increased infections include Hatfield, Atteridgeville, Mamelodi East, Centurion and Soshanguve.

New confirmed daily cases have also increased exponentially from below 50 to above 300.

Traditionally, over the festive season, Tshwane residents welcome visitors from other areas and provinces.

“This can increase the possibility of infections. We, therefore, appeal to residents to continue adhering to the well-known Covid-19 safety protocols,” said the city.

The city also warned residents against letting their guard down amid concerns of an impending fourth wave of infections, and another possible lockdown in its wake.

The city’s health department and other stakeholders are working closely with their provincial counterparts to ensure that all measures are in place to address these re-emerging Covid-19 spikes.

Additional reporting by Narissa Subramoney