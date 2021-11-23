Covid-19 update: SA reports 868 new cases

Citizen Reporter

As of Tuesday, South Africa has recorded a total of 2.948,760 positive cases of Covid-19, with 868 new cases identified in the past 24 hours.

This increase represents a 2.1% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 51 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89,635 to date, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the National Health Laboratory Service, has announced.

19.244,585 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors.

#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 40,791 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 868 new cases, which represents a 2.1% positivity rate. A further 51#COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89,635 to date. See more here: https://t.co/yYjE9N3EZs pic.twitter.com/pZxUvn8c59— NICD (@nicd_sa) November 23, 2021

Inclusion of antigen testing data

“As of today, retrospective antigen tests are being loaded to fill in gaps that existed while antigen test providers put systems in place to report to the National Department of Health (NDoH). The NICD and NHLS optimised the systems to accurately reflect these reports,” said the NICD.

“The increase in cumulative cases in today’s report is attributed to the retrospective addition of 18,586 antigen tests, that include the reporting of 868 positive cases recorded in the past 24 hours. The incorporation of antigen tests follows ongoing improvements to report as accurately as possible from all provinces and all testing facilities throughout South Africa.”