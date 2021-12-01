Covid-19 infection rate climbs by 10%, with ‘large’ jump expected on Wednesday

Preliminary data shows that the Covid-19 infection rate has climbed by 10.2% and at least 21 people have died from the virus in the past week.
The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research’s (CSIR’s) Ridhwaan Suliman said the seven-day average was up 311% week-on-week.
“Expect a large increase on Wednesday, post-weekend effect,” he warned.
There are currently 2,414 people currently receiving Covid-19 treatment in hospitals across the country, with 119 admitted overnight.
The information is based on the 19,477,054 tests, of which 42,664 were conducted in the past 24 hours.
Positivity rate sent to increase due to Omicron
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) is monitoring developments around the newly discovered Omicron variant.
“The number of new Covid-19 cases and the percent positivity continue to increase, likely due to the spread of the Omicron variant,” said NICD acting executive director Professor Adrian Puren.
He said scientists were still trying to establish if this new variant had increased the ability to spread and/or developed ways to escape some of our immune responses.
But scientists are still unclear about the severity of Omicron.
They’re urging citizens to be cautious and reconsider attending events that may become super-spreader events, such as indoor gatherings in poorly ventilated spaces or large gatherings.
The NICD’s head of public health surveillance and response, Dr Michelle Groome, agreed that responsible actions and adherence to non-pharmaceutical interventions were crucial to limiting the impact of a fourth wave.
“The Covid-19 vaccination remains key, and anyone over the age of 12 years who chooses to vaccinate is encouraged to follow through and join those who have already rolled up their sleeves,” said Groome.
Since the virus appears to be spreading like wildfire, people are being encouraged to self-isolate and quarantine if they present with Covid-like symptoms.
“During the 10 days, you should avoid contact with others, continue to wear your mask and wash your hands often. Should any worrisome symptoms present, we recommend contacting your healthcare provider for assistance.”
Meanwhile, the Department of Health said it administered 175,395 vaccine shots on Tuesday, pushing the total to 25 619 891.
36.1% of South Africans are now fully vaccinated, while 477,131 children have received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
Compiled by Narissa Subramoney
