Covid-19 infection rate climbs by 10%, with ‘large’ jump expected on Wednesday

Narissa Subramoney

Preliminary data shows that the Covid-19 infection rate has climbed by 10.2% and at least 21 people have died from the virus in the past week.

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research’s (CSIR’s) Ridhwaan Suliman said the seven-day average was up 311% week-on-week.

“Expect a large increase on Wednesday, post-weekend effect,” he warned.

There are currently 2,414 people currently receiving Covid-19 treatment in hospitals across the country, with 119 admitted overnight.



The information is based on the 19,477,054 tests, of which 42,664 were conducted in the past 24 hours.

Update #COVID19 situation in SOUTH AFRICA????????



• 4,373 more cases today. 7-day avg up 311% week-on-week ????

Expect a large increase tomorrow post weekend effect ⚠️

• Daily test positivity = 10.2% ????

• 2,414 currently in hospital

• 21 more deaths

• % population vaxxed = 28.8% ???? pic.twitter.com/feCqVnieHO— Ridhwaan Suliman (@rid1tweets) November 30, 2021

Positivity rate sent to increase due to Omicron

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney

NOW READ: Ballito Rage cancelled after guests, staff test positive for Covid-19