Sassa payment dates: When to collect the R350 SRD grant in December

The South African Post Office (Sapo) confirmed when those who applied for the special Sassa Covid-19 SRD grant (Social Relief of Distress) will be able to collect R350 payout in December

According to Sassa, the grant will be available to approved beneficiaries as soon as they receive confirmation of payment from the agency.

Covid-19 R350 SRD grant

December payment dates at Sapo

SRD grant payments may be collected at the post offices between 6 December and 30 December. No payments will be issued on the 16th, 17th, 24th, 27th, and 31st of December.

Do note: Applicants will be paid from the month in which they apply, and no requests for back-payments will be approved.

Beneficiaries who need more information are urged to contact the agency’s toll-free number: 0800-60-10-11 or 013-574-9428 from 08:00 to 16:00 during weekdays.

SRD grants available Boxer and Pick ‘n Pay

Payments may be collected from Pick n Pay and Boxer stores, however, this excludes BP Pick n Pay Express, Pick n Pay Clothing and Pick n Pay Liquor stores.

You will receive an SMS from Sassa confirming your successful application, as well as the collection point and date of payment. When collecting, remember the following:

ID document and physical cellphone (the number registered with Sassa)

Then, enter your ID and cellphone number at the till point

You will receive a USSD message on your phone immediately after.

Approve the USSD message on your phone before the cashier hands over the payment.

Sassa says beneficiaries will never be asked to enter personal information on their cell phones or to click on a link. You’ll simply need to confirm the payout.

Applying for the Sassa R350 SRD grant

To apply for the R350 SRD grant, applicants must provide their ID number and specify their name and surname – as it appears on the identity document, and specify gender and disability.

Applicants must also provide their banking details (bank name and account number), as well proof of their residential address and a mobile contact number.

The grant is only available to South African citizens and registered permanent residents or refugees who reside within the borders of the Republic of South Africa.

Applicants must be unemployed, above the 18, and not currently receiving other social grants, unemployment benefits, or stipends from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).