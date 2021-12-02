SA breaches 10,000 mark for daily Covid-19 cases

Citizen Reporter

South Africa has breached the 10,000 mark for daily Covid-19 cases as predicted by scientists earlier this week. As of Thursday, the country has recorded a total of 2,988,148 positive cases, with 11,535 new cases identified in the past 24 hours.

This increase represents a 22.4% positivity rate.

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (72%), followed by Western Cape (6%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 5%. Limpopo, Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 4% respectively; Free State and Eastern Cape each accounted for 2%. Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases.

ALSO READ: Woman who beat Covid-19 after 109 days in hospital to be home in time for Christmas

As per the National Department of Health, a further 44 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89,915 to date.

19.580,433 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the National Health Laboratory Service, has announced.

There has been an increase of 274 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 51,402 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 11,535 new cases, which represents a 22.4% positivity rate. A further 44 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89,915 to date. See more here: https://t.co/hXm94RFN7W pic.twitter.com/IVgMtR3OpX— NICD (@nicd_sa) December 2, 2021

According to the NICD, South Africa is entering into the fourth wave, with seven provinces (Eastern Cape, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, North West and Western Cape) having sustained increases in Covid-19 cases.

“Taking measures to reduce the spread of infection, including getting a Covid-19 vaccine, is the best way to slow the spread of infection,” said the NICD.

“The proportion testing positive in Gauteng has risen dramatically in the last 2 weeks, this may be a sign of the start of a widespread resurgence. It’s important to note that provinces will experience the beginning and ending of the waves at different weeks (periods).”

Common Covid-19 symptoms to watch out for:

Cough

Sore throat

Shortness of breath

Loss of sense of smell and taste

“Even with no symptoms, you can spread the virus. Protect others from getting sick and be part of helping to prevent Covid-19 transmission,” it said.