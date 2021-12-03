Asanda Matlhare
3 Dec 2021
Vaccine shows variant efficacy

omicron: hospitalisation increase slower than huge spike in cases

While the omicron Covid variant is ripping across South Africa like wildfire – with an exponential increase in infections – there are early indications the vaccines are working, health officials said on Thursday. Dr Mary Kawonga, member of the Gauteng premier’s advisory committee on Covid, noted that hospitalisations had increased, but at a much lower rate than the number of cases and also at a much lower rate than in the third wave. “During the third wave, when Gauteng recorded 9 000 cases per week, we recorded 5 778 new admissions per week. “In comparison this time around, when we...

