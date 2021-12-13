Vaccine myths: Yes, fully inoculated Ramaphosa tested positive for Covid-19

Citizen Reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa testing positive for Covid-19 seems to have ignited the topic of whether vaccines work, with many South Africans seemingly still hesitant to take the jab.

Ramaphosa recently visited parts of West Africa and despite testing negative for Covid-19 upon his return to the country last Wednesday, the president has been infected.

The Presidency announced on Sunday that Ramaphosa had tested positive and was receiving treatment for mild symptoms.

“The president started feeling unwell after leaving the state memorial service in honour of former president FW de Klerk in Cape Town earlier today [Sunday],” the Presidency said in a statement.

While isolating in Cape Town, Ramaphosa indicated that his infection should serve as a caution to South Africans to be vaccinated, but some anti-vaxxers on social media are not having it.

Netizens on Twitter questioned why Ramaphosa had contracted Covid-19 despite being vaccinated, while others slammed the president for not wearing a mask at an event during his tour across the continent.

The conversation around mandatory vaccinations has also not been well received by some people, as they believe that forcing them to get vaccinated is a violation of their rights.

In September, Ramaphosa insisted that no South African would be forced to take the Covid-19 vaccine, but that has since changed following the emergence of the new Omicron variant and a pending fourth wave of infections.

People must keep in mind that Covid-19 vaccines are effective at preventing serious illness and death, however, vaccines are not 100% effective at preventing infection.

According to the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention, some people who are fully vaccinated can still get Covid-19.

An infection of a fully vaccinated person is referred to as a “vaccine breakthrough infection”.

Here are some vaccine myths and facts

Myth 1: Vaccines were rushed

The vaccine was developed very quickly. This was possible because the vaccine technology had been in development for many years. When the genetic information of Covid-19 was identified, the process began quickly.

There were sufficient resources to fund the research and social media made it easier to recruit participants for the clinical trials. Because SARS-CoV-2 is contagious, it was easy to tell whether the vaccine worked or not.

Myth 2: Vaccines will change my DNA

The vaccine does not work on the DNA of the body. Some people think that because some of the vaccines are made using RNA technology, that means the RNA will interact with the DNA. That is not how it works.

Myth 3: Vaccines have microchips

There is no vaccine “microchip” and there is no evidence to support claims that such a move is planned. Receiving a vaccine will not allow people to be tracked and personal information would not be entered into a database.

Myth 4: Businesses and government are pushing vaccines for proﬁt

The Covid-19 pandemic impacted economies across the globe and the fastest way to return to normal life is through ensuring that the majority of the population are protected from the virus.

Vaccines are the simplest and most effective way for the economy to be restored, with government is committed to saving lives as well as livelihoods.

Myth 5: Vaccines have the ‘mark of the beast’ – 666

Vaccines have no connection with any religious organisations and cannot be infused with spirits, demons or other abstract ingredients. There is no conspiracy to possess, bewitch or control anybody.

