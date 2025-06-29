‘No arrest warrant for police crime boss Fannie Masemola’, IDAC says

President Cyril Ramaphosa is aware that Masemola as an accounting officer, faces arrest.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) says they are not in the process of arresting or getting an arrest warrant for National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola.

It is reported that Masemola could be arrested for the irregular procurement of crime intelligence buildings worth more than R120 million.

If Masemola is handcuffed, he will join Dumisani Khumalo, the head of the Crime Intelligence division within the South African Police Service (Saps) and seven others as the probe into the alleged looting of the Crime Intelligence secret service account continues.

IDAC spokesperson Henry Mamothame confirmed to The Citizen that they are not getting an arrest warrant for Masemola.

“We do not comment on matters under investigation. IDAC is not in the process of getting a warrant of arrest for the national police commissioner.”

Slush fund

The Crime Intelligence secret service account, also known as a slush fund, is allocated more than R600 million annually, which is used to pay police informants nationwide in exchange for information about criminal syndicates and their activities.

Due to the nature of the transactions, there is little to no security of how the funds are used, City Press reported.

Arrest

Khumalo was apprehended on Thursday at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg after what authorities described as an “extensive” investigation into the allegedly unlawful acquisition of two high-value properties.

He was granted bail of R10 000 following his arrest in connection with a R45 million corruption scandal.

The properties in question include a boutique hotel in Pretoria North, Gauteng, reportedly purchased for R22.7 million, and a commercial building in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), valued at R22.8 million.

Both acquisitions are alleged to have been made without the requisite ministerial approval.

‘Masemola arrest’

According to City Press, it has learnt from four senior security cluster sources that moves to arrest Masemola are at an advanced stage

It said the IDAC had already compiled the charges against Masemola, while another source stated that President Cyril Ramaphosa has also been informed about the ongoing issues within Saps and that Masemola, as an accounting officer, faces arrest.

“He [Masemola] might be arrested as early as next week if all goes well. The application for his arrest warrant is ready to be presented to the magistrates, and I don’t see why it would not be granted,” the source said.

It is reported that Inspector-General of Intelligence Imtiaz Fazel recommended that criminal charges be preferred against those involved in the procurement process of the buildings, including Masemola.

Charges

Khumalo, appointed in December 2022, appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Friday alongside six co-accused.

All face charges of corruption and fraud.

The co-accused are Crime Intelligence chief financial officer (CFO) Philani Lushaba, Gauteng head of Crime Intelligence Josias Lekalakala, head of the Crime Intelligence’s analysis centre Nozipho Madondo, technical support system manager in Crime Intelligence Dineo Mokwele, Sydney Gabela from the Saps’ technology service department, and Phindile Ncube, who heads the Saps vetting office.

Corruption

In March, The Citizen reported that the recent wave of arrests within Gauteng’s police force highlighted the deep level of corruption within the Saps

In Gauteng alone, several police officers were handcuffed for various offences, including hijacking, and involvement in criminal syndicates, while other arrests included Gauteng traffic police.

