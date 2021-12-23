Covid-19 update: 219,289 active cases in SA

Citizen Reporter

There are 219,289 active cases of Covid-19 in South Africa, with 21,157 new cases identified in the past 24 hours.

This brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3.374,262. This increase represents a 29.1% positivity rate.

The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (25%), followed by Western Cape (22%). Gauteng accounted for 20%; Eastern Cape accounted for 12% and Free State 7%. North West accounted for 5%; Limpopo and Mpumalanga each accounted for 4% and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 75 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 90,662 to date.

20.916,911 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors.

There has been an increase of 411 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, the NICD has reported.

The Competition Commission and South Africa’s three largest private pathology groups, Pathcare, Lancet and Ampath, have agreed to the price reduction of Covid-19 Rapid Antigen tests to no more than R150 inclusive of VAT with immediate effect.

The price reduction will remain in effect for two years from the date of confirmation of the consent agreements as orders of the Competition Tribunal.

This is a second successive price reduction in less than 14 days.

The three laboratories have also undertaken to submit to the Commission, a compliance report that will include financial statements every three months, to monitor prices charged for Covid-19 Rapid Antigen tests and any material changes in costs, said the Competition Commission in a statement on Thursday.

This as the commission continues with its investigation against Dis-Chem following a complaint lodged by the Department of Health (DOH) on 14 December 2021.

The DOH alleges that private laboratories and retail distributors have historically charged around R350 for a rapid antigen test, reducing recently to around R250 in November and December 2021.

It further alleges that the National Health Laboratory Services (NHLS) charges R150 and that a test kit costs R50 through UNICEF, and therefore prices above R150 could be excessive.

