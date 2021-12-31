Covid-19 update: SA records 11,754 new cases and 84 more deaths

Citizen Reporter

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported 11,754 new Covid-19 cases and 84 more deaths on Friday.

It said the new cases represent a 27.2% positivity rate.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country now stands at 3,458,286 since the pandemic started.

The number of people that have died in South Africa from Covid-19 now totals 91,145.

According to the NICD, the province with the most new Covid-19 cases reported on Friday is the Western Cape (26%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (25%) and Gauteng (18%).

Provincial breakdown of new cases:

Western Cape: 3,112

KwaZulu-Natal: 2,935

Gauteng: 2,126

Eastern Cape: 1,414

Free State: 582

Limpopo: 426

Mpumalanga: 425

Northern Cape: 375

North West: 359

There are 193,104 active Covid-19 cases in the country as of Friday.

#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 43,160 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 11,754 new cases, representing a 27.2% positivity rate. A further 84 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 91,145 to date. See more here: https://t.co/ixnyPHHe04 pic.twitter.com/QvdTB10pyv— NICD (@nicd_sa) December 31, 2021

On Thursday, the Health Department said that 27,955,112 vaccines had been administered throughout South Africa.

More than 5.4 million dead

The coronavirus has killed at least 5,428,240 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally on Friday.

Overall, the United States has recorded the most Covid deaths with 824,339, followed by Brazil with 618,984 India on 481,080 and Russia 308,860.

Taking into account excess mortality linked to Covid-19, the World Health Organisation estimates the overall death toll could be two to three times higher.

