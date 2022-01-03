Covid-19 update: 87 more deaths recorded in SA

Citizen Reporter

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Monday reported 3,232 new Covid-19 cases and 87 more deaths in South Africa.

The NICD added that the new cases represent an 18.6% positivity rate.

The new infections brings South Africa’s cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 3,475,512.

The country’s death toll now stands at 91,312.

The majority of new cases on Monday came from Gauteng (28%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (25%) and the Western Cape (23%).

Provincial breakdown of new cases:

KwaZulu-Natal: 797

Western Cape: 732

Gauteng: 908

Eastern Cape: 285

Free State: 151

Mpumalanga: 89

Limpopo: 79

Northern Cape: 74

North West: 117

The NICD also said there was an increase of 127 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

More than 5.4 million dead

The coronavirus has killed at least 5,441,446 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources on Monday.

The United States (US) has recorded the most Covid deaths with 826,064, followed by Brazil with 619,133, India with 481,893 and Russia with 311,353.

Taking into account excess mortality linked to Covid-19, the World Health Organisation estimates the overall death toll could be two to three times higher.

Additional reporting by AFP

