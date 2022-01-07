Covid-19 update: SA records 9,260 new cases and 140 deaths

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

As of Friday, South Africa has recorded a total of 3.513,813 positive cases of Covid-19, with 9,260 new cases identified in the past 24 hours.

This increase represents a 20.2% positivity rate.

The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (26%), followed by Kwa-Zulu Natal (25%). Gauteng accounted for 20%; Eastern Cape accounted for 9%; Free State accounted for 5%; Limpopo, Mpumalanga, North West and Northern Cape each accounted for 4% respectively of today’s new cases.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 140 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 92,252 to date.

21.487,054 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the National Health Laboratory Service, has announced.

There has been an increase of 361 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Gauteng sits at 1.143,740, with 1.108,966 recoveries and 20,233

deaths.



A total number of 2,826 people are currently hospitalised in the public (1, 564) and private (1,262) facilities, said the Gauteng health department in a statement on Friday.



A total of 7.841,132 Covid-19 vaccinations have been administered in the province as at 06 January 2022.



“All persons 12 years and older are encouraged to visit their nearest vaccination site to receive the jab. It is thought getting 70% or more of the adult population vaccinated that we can minimise the impact of the fourth wave. This will also help us return to the things we love such as attending sporting, cultural, religious and entertainment events of our choice safely,” said the department.



“The public is further reminded that those who received a two-dose vaccine need to return for the second dose at 42 days. All Gauteng sites both private and public accept walk-ins whether people are registered on the EVDS or not. The Department calls on members of the public to continue adhering to nonpharmaceutical interventions by maintaining a safe physical distance, wearing a mask, washing our hands regularly with soap and water or using an alcohol-based sanitiser and avoiding large gatherings.”