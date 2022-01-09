Daily Covid-19 update: 4,482 new cases confirmed, positivity rate 17.6%

Citizen Reporter

For the second day in a row, the majority of new Covid-19 infections are from the Western Cape (26%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), and Gauteng.

Here is the latest Covid-19 update.

Covid-19 in South Africa

9 January 2022 update

As of Sunday, 9 January 2022, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases stood at 3,526,054, with 4,482 new cases identified. As per the NICD, this represents a positivity rate of17.6%

South Africa currently has 146,649 active cases, while a further 82 Covid-19-related deaths were reported. This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 92,453.

Recoveries now stand at 3,526,054, while hospital admissions increased by 80. During the past 24 hours, 25,430 tests were conducted, bringing the total to 21,553,366.

Moving 7-day average

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 17.6% which is lower than yesterday (19.0%).

The 7-day average is 19.8% today, which is lower than yesterday (20.6%). The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (26%), followed by Kwa-Zulu Natal (23%).

Gauteng accounted for 22%; Eastern Cape for 8%; Northern Cape for 6%; Free State for 5%; Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 4% respectively; and Limpopo for 3%.

Ten million plus cases in Africa

Africa has registered more than 10 million coronavirus cases, according to figures from the African Union’s health watchdog. A total of 231,157 deaths were recorded according to the CDC..

Data released by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention shows that as of Saturday there have been 10,028,508 cases reported by the African Union’s 55 member states since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Infections have soared since the highly contagious Omicron variant was discovered in South Africa in late November, prompting a number of countries on the continent to impose new restrictions.

However, vaccine uptake in Africa, home to nearly 1.2 billion people, has been low, due to poor access to jabs and some vaccine hesitancy.

Additional reporting by AFP.

Global Covid-19 update

At the time of publishing, Covid-19 is affecting 222 countries and territories. The global caseload stands at 306,705,753, with the death toll at 5,504,463 and recoveries at 259,270,850.

The US is the worst affected country with 859,046 deaths from 60,954,028. After the US, the hardest-hit countries are India with 483,790 deaths from 35,528,004 cases and Brazil with 619,981 deaths from 22,499,525 cases.

The UK recorded a total of 150,154 deaths from 14,475,192 cases since the start of the pandemic, while France recorded 125,348 deaths from 11,815,121 cases.

South Africa is currently 18th on the list, preceded by Ukraine, Mexico, Poland, Indonesia, Colombia, Iran, Argentina, Spain, Italy, Germany, Turkey and Russia.

Compiled by Cheryl Kahla.