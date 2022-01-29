Covid-19 update: 3,342 new cases recorded in SA

South Africa recorded 3,342 new Covid-19 cases and 121 deaths on Saturday.
This brings the total number of cases recorded in the country to 3,601,630. The total deaths in South Africa is 94,905.
According to the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD), the increase in cases represents a 10.1% positivity rate.
The NICD also said 22,228,242 tests have been conducted in both the public and private sectors.
ALSO READ: New Covid variant ‘no cause for concern’, says NICD
Provincial breakdown of cases
The majority of new cases are from Gauteng, followed by the Western Cape.
Provincial breakdown:
- Gauteng: 1,050 cases
- Western Cape: 515 cases
- Limpopo: 425 cases
- KwaZulu-Natal: 353 cases
- Mpumalanga: 349 cases
- Free State: 224 cases
- North West: 214 cases
- Eastern Cape: 138 cases
- Northern Cape: 74 cases
There was an increase of 63 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.
Over 5.6 million dead
The coronavirus has killed at least 5.64 million people globally since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources on Saturday.
The US has recorded the most Covid deaths with 882,881, followed by Brazil with 625,884 and India on 493,198.
Taking into account excess mortality linked to Covid-19, the World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates the overall death toll could be two to three times higher.
NOW READ: Omicron continues to increase dominance globally: WHO