Covid-19 update: 3,342 new cases recorded in SA

South Africa recorded 3,342 new Covid-19 cases and 121 deaths on Saturday.

This brings the total number of cases recorded in the country to 3,601,630. The total deaths in South Africa is 94,905.

According to the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD), the increase in cases represents a 10.1% positivity rate.

#COVID19 UPDATE: 33,189 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 3,342 new cases, representing an 10.1% positivity rate. Today, @HealthZA reports 121 deaths, of which 12 occurred in the past 24-48 hours. Total fatalities are 94,905 to date. More here: https://t.co/UUHDV7Ej7S pic.twitter.com/qxN2sN9MTl — NICD (@nicd_sa) January 29, 2022

The NICD also said 22,228,242 tests have been conducted in both the public and private sectors.

Provincial breakdown of cases

The majority of new cases are from Gauteng, followed by the Western Cape.

Provincial breakdown:

Gauteng: 1,050 cases

Western Cape: 515 cases

Limpopo: 425 cases

KwaZulu-Natal: 353 cases

Mpumalanga: 349 cases

Free State: 224 cases

North West: 214 cases

Eastern Cape: 138 cases

Northern Cape: 74 cases

There was an increase of 63 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

Over 5.6 million dead

The coronavirus has killed at least 5.64 million people globally since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources on Saturday.

The US has recorded the most Covid deaths with 882,881, followed by Brazil with 625,884 and India on 493,198.

Taking into account excess mortality linked to Covid-19, the World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates the overall death toll could be two to three times higher.

