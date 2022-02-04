Covid-19 update: 2,782 new cases and 221 deaths reported in SA

Citizen Reporter

South Africa has recorded a total of 3.618,853 positive cases of Covid-19, with 2,782 new cases identified since the last report.

This increase represents an 8.9% positivity rate, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the National Health Laboratory Service, announced.

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (33%), followed by Western Cape (17%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 13%; Mpumalanga accounted for 10%; Limpopo accounted for 8%; North West accounted for 7%; Free State accounted for 6%; Eastern Cape accounted for 3%; and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases

“Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 221 deaths and of these, 14 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 95,766 to date,” said the NICD in a statement on Friday.

22.405,373 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors.

There has been an increase of 94 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

Covid-19 pandemic begins to ebb

The Covid-19 pandemic started to ease around the world this week after a three-and-a-half-month rampage of ever-increasing infections.

Here is a state of play based on AFP’s database.

– 10 percent drop –

The average number of global daily cases dropped by a tenth this week to 3.03 million, after increasing for 15 weeks in a row, according to an AFP tally to Thursday.

The confirmed cases only reflect a fraction of the actual number of infections, with varying counting practices and levels of testing in different countries.

– Global sigh of relief –

Almost every region of the world saw an improvement over the past seven days.

In the United States/Canada zone the number of new daily cases dropped by 38 percent, while Africa saw a 21 percent fall and Asia a 16 percent drop. Cases in the Latin America/Caribbean zone decreased by 13 percent and in the Middle East by four percent.

The situation was almost stable in Europe, with a one percent rise.

Once a catch-up in Australian figures is factored out, the number of infections in Oceania decreased by around a tenth.

– Main spikes –

Iran saw the biggest spike in the number of new cases this week with a 233 percent rise.

The Solomon Islands in the Pacific followed with 138 percent more cases, Armenia with 137 percent, neighbouring Azerbaijan was 133 percent up, while cases doubled in South Korea.

– Main drops –

The Dominican Republic saw the biggest drop of the week with 65 percent fewer cases, followed by Nepal with 55 percent less, Argentina (down 51 percent), Jamaica (minus 50 percent) and Morocco (minus 49 percent).

– US still has most cases –

The US remained by far the country with the highest number of new cases with 362,800 per day on average, which nevertheless was a drop of 39 percent on the previous week.

Next in line came France with 289,200 cases, down a fifth, and India where they fell by a third to 204,500.

On a per capita basis, the country with the most new cases over the week was Denmark with 5,337 per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Slovenia with 5,112, Israel (4,497), Georgia (3,508) and Portugal (3,455).

– Deaths –

The number of Covid-linked deaths increased globally for the fourth week in a row to 10,507 per day, a rise of 16 percent.

Even though the highly contagious Omicron variant led to four times more daily infections than previous waves, daily deaths remain far lower than their record high in January 2021 when they skirted 15,000.

The US recorded the most deaths this week with 2,576 per day, ahead of India (1,040) and Brazil (702).

The countries reporting the highest death rates in proportion to their population were all in the Balkans — Bosnia (11 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants), Croatia (8.9), Northern Macedonia (8.7), and Montenegro and Bulgaria (8.0 each)

Additional reporting by AFP