Covid-19 update: SA records 3,357 new cases

The National Institute of communicable diseases has reported 3,357 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa.

This brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,622,210. This increase represents an 8.9% positivity rate.



Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of Covid-19 mortality cases reported.

On Saturday, the NDoH reports 48 deaths and of these, 8 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 95,817 to date.

#COVID19 UPDATE: 37,826 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 3,357 new cases, representing an 8.9% positivity rate. Today, @HealthZA reports 48 deaths, of which 8 occurred in the past 24-48 hours. Total fatalities are 95,817 to date. More here: https://t.co/rqIj0PVReP pic.twitter.com/ivZMsbvcqz — NICD (@nicd_sa) February 5, 2022





At least 22,443,199 tests for Covid-19 have been conducted in both the public and private sectors.

The majority of new Covid-19 cases today are from Gauteng (32%), followed by Western Cape (15%), Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 13%; Mpumalanga accounted for 11%; Limpopo and North West each accounted for 9% respectively; Free State accounted for 7%; Eastern Cape accounted for 2%, and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases.

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 8.9% and is the same as Friday (8.9%). The 7-day average is 9.4% today, which is lower than yesterday (9.6%).

There has been an increase of 65 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

Source – NICD

At least 6, 502 people from Gauteng received at least one shot of their vaccine, followed by KZN with 2, 826, 1,694 in the Western Cape, 1, 348 in Mpumalanga, 1, 253 in North West, 872 in Free State, 859 in Limpopo, 783 in Eastern Cape and 191 in the Northern Cape.

The Department has recommended the public follow the rules during the ongoing pandemic.

Getting vaccinated for Covid-19

Wear your mask properly to cover your nose

Social gathering must take place in ventilated spaces

Avoid unnecessary gatherings

Keep a social distance of one meter or more

Wash your hands regularly in the day with soap and water

