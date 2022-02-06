Covid-19 update: SA records 1,752 new cases

Citizen Reporter

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) says there have been 1,752 new Covid-19 cases identified in South Africa.

This brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,623,962. This increase represents an 8% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of

Covid-19 mortality cases were reported.

On Sunday, the NDoH reports 18 deaths and of these, 8 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total number of deaths to 95, 835 currently.

22,464,999 tests have been conducted in both the public and private sectors.

Picture: Twitter

Provincial Breakdown of Covid-19 cases

The majority of new cases on Sunday (6 February 2022) are from Gauteng (34%), followed by Kwa-Zulu Natal (17%). Western Cape accounted for 15%; Mpumalanga accounted for 9% and North West accounted for 8%. Free State and

Limpopo each accounted for 5% respectively, Eastern Cape accounted for 3% and Northern Cape accounted

for 2% of Sunday’s new cases.

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested on Sunday is 8%, which is lower than Saturday (8.9%).

The 7-day average is 9.2%, which is lower than Saturday’s (5 February 2022) 9.4%.

At least 1,553 people from Gauteng received at least one shot of their vaccine in the past 24 hours, followed by KZN with 870, 818 in the North West, 189 in the Eastern Cape, 115 in the Northern Cape, 106 in Mpumalanga, 84 in the Western Cape, 65 in Limpopo, and 31 in the Free State.

The department has recommended the public follow the rules during the ongoing pandemic.

???? Wash your hands thoroughly using water and plain soap

????Wash for at least 20 seconds and dry them completely

????Using warm water is preferable, if available

???????? If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser #InfectiousDiseases #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/sd2AIBcYKl— NICD (@nicd_sa) February 6, 2022

Getting vaccinated for Covid-19

Wear your mask properly to cover your nose

Social gathering must take place in ventilated spaces

Avoid unnecessary gatherings

Keep a social distance of one meter or more

Wash your hands regularly in the day with soap and water

NOW READ: SA biotech firm Afrigen makes Africa’s first mRNA vaccine