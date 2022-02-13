Covid-19 update: 1,649 new cases reported in SA

Citizen Reporter

As of Sunday, 13 February, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 3,640,162 with 1,649 new cases identified, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) confirmed.

This increase represents a 8.1% positivity rate.

There has been an increase of 14 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

8 Covid-19 related deaths of which 2 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours was reported bringing the total fatalities to 96 993 to date.

Covid-19 Provincial Breakdown

Gauteng 35%

Western Cape 22%

KwaZulu Natal 14%

Mpumalanga 9%

Free State 5%

North West 5%

Limpopo 4%

Eastern Cape 3%

Northern Cape 2%

Global developments

Police fire tear gas to stop protest convoy

Paris police fire teargas and issue hundreds of fines to break up a convoy of vehicles attempting to block traffic in a protest over Covid restrictions and rising living costs.

Canadian police evacuate key border bridge

Canadian police begin clearing a key bridge of truckers protesting Covid-19 restrictions, even as authorities in Ottawa brace for renewed demonstrations expected to bring thousands to the federal capital.

Anti-restrictions convoy in The Hague

Police disperse a convoy of vehicles from that briefly brought The Hague’s city centre to a standstill, protesting coronavirus restrictions.

Australian protesters rally against vaccines

Thousands of protesters march through Australia’s capital, Canberra, to the parliament building to denounce Covid-19 vaccine mandates.

China greenlights Pfizer anti-Covid pill

China says it has given “conditional” approval for Pfizer’s Covid-19 drug Paxlovid to treat adults with mild to moderate illness and a high risk of developing severe disease.

Norway lifts final Covid restrictions

Norway lifts its final Covid restrictions, scrapping social distancing and masks in crowded spaces despite a surge in Omicron infections.

Iceland’s Prime Minister tests positive for Covid

Iceland’s Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir tests positive for Covid-19 after contracting the virus from a family member.

Over 5.8 million dead

The Coronavirus has killed at least 5,802,609 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources on Saturday at 1800 GMT.

The US has recorded the most Covid deaths with 918,760, followed by Brazil with 637,152, and India 507,981.

Taking into account excess mortality linked to Covid-19, the WHO estimates the true death toll could be two to three times higher.