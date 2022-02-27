Covid-19 update: Recoveries in SA climbs to 3,673,257

Citizen Reporter

As of Sunday, 27 February, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 3,673,257 with 1,266 new cases identified, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) confirmed.

This represents a 6.7% positivity rate.

38 Covid-19 related deaths – of which 2 occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours – was reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 99,229.

There were 11 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries stood at 3,673,257 with a recovery rate of 96,4%. The country currently has 32,298 active cases.

23,071,788 tests in total have been conducted to date in both public and private sectors.

The total number of vaccines administered in the country so far stands at 31,439,128 as of 27 February.

Provincial breakdown

The majority of the new Covid-19 cases came from Gauteng (529), followed by Western Cape (225) and KwaZulu-Natal (197).

Mpumalanga (98) then follows, while North West and Free State recorded 84 and 63 new cases respectively.

Eastern Cape recorded 35 cases followed by Eastern Cape (23) and Northern Cape (12) had the lowest cases.

Global developments

US ends indoor masks

Most Americans will no longer have to wear masks in indoor public spaces, including school children, after the United States’ top health agency drastically revised its guidelines.

New Delhi back to normal

India’s capital ends all remaining restrictions after government data shows Omicron variant cases have fallen.

Manila almost too

The Philippines will lift most restrictions in the capital Manila next month after a sharp drop in infections and rising vaccinations.

Dutch paint towns orange

Beer flows as Dutch revellers celebrate their traditional carnivals just as the Netherlands axes most Covid restrictions. “Covid is over, now it’s time to party,” says Senna Godefroy, 26, dressed in a yellow and fluorescent orange jumpsuit.

Nearly six million dead

Coronavirus has killed at least 5,941,236 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources Sunday.

The Covid-19 pandemic continued its strong retreat this week around the world, except in Asia where the number of cases increased by a fifth.

The United States has recorded the most Covid deaths with 948,215, followed by Brazil on 648,913 and India with 513,724.

Taking into account excess mortality linked to Covid-19, the WHO estimates the true death toll could be two to three times higher.

