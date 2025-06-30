WATCH: Local docuseries captures South Africa’s love affair with the VW Golf

From carwashes to kasi braais — the VW Golf series uncovers the stories and street nicknames SA has given the Golf over the decades.

Forget passive ads; Volkswagen invites you to co-create a nickname for the latest version of the beloved VW Golf. Because why should brands have all the fun?

Volkswagen is officially teaming up with the public to shape the legacy and #NameThisGolf. And the whole journey will play out in an 8-part docuseries. Picture: Supplied

The rise of co-creation in SA

South Africans don’t just want to buy products, they want to be part of the story. For over 70 years, Volkswagen has firmly entrenched itself in the hearts and garages of the South African people.

Building cars, factories and dreams. It is a proud story, and now the brand is handing over the keys to the people of South Africa to drive the next chapter forward by naming its biggest icon – the new Golf.

Through the Forever Golf campaign, the public gets to nickname a global icon that has been part of Mzansi’s roads for eight generations.

“The Golf isn’t just a car here, it’s culture,” says Bridget Harpur, Head of Marketing at Volkswagen South Africa.

“This campaign recognises that real brand loyalty isn’t built through ads, but through shared stories.

We didn’t just launch a car; we’re asking South Africa to help create the story with us.”

Unlike past Golf nicknames (like “Vura” and “i20-20”), which grew organically from fans, this time Volkswagen is officially teaming up with the public to shape the legacy and #NameThisGolf.

And the whole journey will play out in an 8-part docuseries.

VW Golf is more than just a car

For many South Africans, the VW Golf is more than just a car; it is a cultural icon.

For more than eight generations, it has woven itself into the fabric of everyday life, earning its place in music, street culture and family memories.

The Golf represents a shared experience, a sense of pride and a connection that spans generations and communities.

Poobalan “Chico” Naidoo stands next to his VW Golf GTI. Picture: Supplied

As Poobalan “Chico” Naidoo [from episode 1] puts it: “The MK1’s been around for 30 years.

It’s been through everything: grandfather, father, son. That’s why it’s the people’s car, my bra.”

And the love isn’t fading. Classic Golfs like the MK1 and R32 are now collector’s items, some selling for more than their original price. That’s the power of a true icon.

“South Africans are clear on the way they consume brands, especially younger generations: they want to be heard.

As Thato Lekgetha explains, “Forever Golf isn’t just a campaign; it’s about encouraging people to shape the brand and redefine what loyalty means in today’s world.”

You can help co-create a nickname for the new VW Golf

As social media lights up with suggestions, one thing is clear: in a world hungry for authenticity, the brands that win are the ones that hand over the mic.

After all, this is not just Volkswagen’s Golf anymore, it’s South Africa’s.

Share your nickname for the new Golf by commenting on any episode of the docuseries across Volkswagen’s Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, or YouTube channels.

Use #NameThisGolf and #ForeverGolf to add your voice to the conversation, explore trending submissions, and help cement a local legacy for a global icon.

At the end of the Forever Golf #NameThisGolf campaign, Volkswagen South Africa will adopt the chosen name as the official nickname for this generation of the Golf.

To celebrate this collaboration with the South African public, Volkswagen will produce a limited run of vehicles with the winning nickname adorned on them, solidifying its place in South African automotive history.

