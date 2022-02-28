Covid-19 update: 785 new cases identified in the past 24 hours

Citizen Reporter

South Africa has identified 785 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3.674,042.

This increase represents a 5.7% positivity rate, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the National Health Laboratory Service, has announced.

According to the NICD, the majority of new Covid-19 cases today are from Gauteng Province (41%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape each accounting for 20% respectively. Mpumalanga accounted for 6%; Free State and North West accounted for 5% respectively; Eastern Cape accounted for 2%; Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 1% respectively of today’s new cases.

“Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 183 deaths, and of these, 0 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 99,412 to date.”

23.085,457 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors.

There has been an increase of 29 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

Covid-19 cases in Gauteng



The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Gauteng as at 27 February sits at 1.192,584, with 1.164,881 recoveries and 20,571 deaths, the health department announced on Monday.



A total of 8.834,248 Covid-19 vaccinations have been administered in the province as at 27 February, with the total number of individuals vaccinated at 5.404,028 and individuals fully vaccinated at 4.544,122.



“All persons 12 years and older are encouraged to visit their nearest vaccination site to receive the jab. Getting 70% or more of the adult population vaccinated will minimise the impact of the coronavirus. This will also help us return to the things we love such as attending sporting, cultural, religious and entertainment events of our choice safely,” said the department in a statement.



Individuals 18 years and older who have received one dose of J&J vaccine can now receive a booster dose of either J&J or Pfizer vaccine after two months. Those who have had two doses of the Pfizer vaccine can get a booster dose of either Pfizer or J&J vaccine 90 days after the second dose.