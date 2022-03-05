Gauteng hits 9 million Covid-19 vaccination milestone

Faizel Patel

The Gauteng province said it has administered nine million Covid-19 vaccines which moves the province closer to the goal of ensuring that as many eligible people as possible are protected against severe illnesses, to restore livelihoods and ensure the economy gets back on track.

The milestone was announced by the province on Saturday.

Gauteng Health Department spokesperson Kwarra Kekana said the milestone is a significant achievement by the province.

“The Gauteng province continues to employ various means to take the vaccination drive to communities. Already the schools communities programme has ensured that even learners from age 12 and above get the jab as schools have resumed normal classes.”

Kekana said government recently launched the #KeReady campaign to intensify engagements with the 18–34-year-old cohort to ensure that they are not left behind.

“Pop-up sites and workplace programmes are continuing including the much-impactful Vooma Weekends campaigns.”

In order to vaccinate as many people has possible, the Gauteng government together with its social partners continue the vaccination drive targeting work places.

“’Jabs on the Job’ campaign is aimed at improving access to vaccines for employees, contractors and surrounding communities. Many employers have partnered with government and are setting up vaccination sites at their business premises to ensure the economy returns to full activity.”

Gauteng has so far recorded at least 1,195 572 infections with 1,168 663 recoveries and 20,584 deaths.

A total of 9,003,580 Covid-19 vaccinations have been administered in the province as at 4 March 2022.

The Gauteng Health Department has called on the public to continue adhering to non-pharmaceutical interventions by maintaining a safe physical distance, wearing a mask, washing hands regularly with soap and water or using an alcohol-based sanitiser and avoiding large gatherings.

Nationally, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country currently stands at 3,681,437, while 99,517 people have died from the virus.

The recovery rate stands at 96.6%, meaning over 3,557,369 people had recovered from the virus.

On the vaccination front more than 31.9 million doses have been administered.