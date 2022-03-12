Covid-19 update: Gauteng and Western Cape report majority of new cases

Citizen Reporter

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Saturday said 1,571 new Covid-19 cases were identified in South Africa, representing a 5.8% positivity rate.

This brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases in the country since the start of the pandemic to 3,693,532.

“Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of Covid-19 mortality cases reported.

“Today, the NDoH reports 3 deaths and of these, 1 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 99,712 to date,” the NICD said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines still favourable and safe to be administered – Sahpra

23,392,502 tests were conducted in both the public and private sectors.

The majority of new cases on Saturday were from Gauteng (34%), followed by Western Cape (24%).

Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 20%; North West accounted for 6%; Mpumalanga accounted for 5%; Free State accounted for 4%; Eastern Cape and Limpopo each accounted for 3% respectively, and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of new cases.

There was an increase of 24 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested was 5.8%, which is lower than Friday (7.5%). The 7-day average was 6.2% on Saturday, which is the same as Friday (6.2%).

NOW READ: Covid-19 update: 1,671 new cases reported in SA